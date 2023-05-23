Apple Macintosh Classic II. The Macintosh Classic II (also sold as the Performa 200, known as “Performa 1” in Europe, “Classic Mono” in Australia & New Zealand and as “Deluxe II” or “Deluxe 2” in Japan and other parts of Asia) is a personal computer designed, manufactured and sold by Apple Computer, Inc. from October 1991 to September 1993. Like the Macintosh SE/30 it replaces, the Classic II was powered by a 16 MHz Motorola 68030 CPU and 40 or 80 MB hard disk, but in contrast to its predecessor, it was limited by a 16-bit data bus (the SE/30 had a 32-bit data bus) and a 10 MB memory ceiling. The slower data bus resulted in the Classic II being 30% slower than the SE/30.