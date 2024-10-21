Los Alcázares (Sp. Los Alcázares) is a municipality and a coastal SPA town and former fishing village on the western side of the Mar Menor in the Region of Murcia, southeastern Spain.

It’s a popular part of the Costa Calida of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Protected areas

Los Alcázares has, within its municipal term, two protected areas belonging to the open spaces and islands of the Mar Menor, which have the following categories: natural park, Site of Community Importance (SCI) and Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA).

La Hita beach is located to the north of the municipality on the shore of the Mar Menor. The protected area is shared with the municipality of San Javier. It is a wetland, formed mainly by reeds (Phragmites australis) among which birds such as the stilt, the tern, the common warbler or the gray heron nest.

The Marina del Carmolí. This space is located to the south of the municipal term, also on the shore of the Mar Menor, and is shared with the municipality of Cartagena. It is a salt marsh located north of the Carmolí hill, covered with halophyte vegetation (adapted to soils laden with salts), such as soda (Suaeda vera), salicornia (Sarcocornia fruticosa), sea lettuce (Limonium cossonianum). The most important plant community in this area are, due to their rarity, the albardinales typical of saline steppes, made up of the albardín (Lygeum spartum) and the purple everlasting (Limonium cesium).

Main attractions

One of the most prominent of these is the Promenade. The Los Narejos promenade features many shops, bars and restaurants. It is also very infamous for people setting up stalls (illegally) at nighttime.

Beaches

Las Palmeras Beach

Las Salinas Beach

Los Narejos Beach

Las Palmeras Beach

Mirror Beach

Manzanares Beach

Manzanares Beach

Carrión Beach

La Concha Beach

La Hita Beach

Cuisine

The gastronomy of Los Alcázares stands out above all for its simplicity, its richness and variety of ingredients. The most typical dish is the caldero, cooked with fish and rice. The name Caldero comes from the container in which it is cooked, which is concave in shape and has one or two handles.

Murcian agricultural products are also consumed with which typical dishes such as michirones or zarangollo are prepared.

The highlight of the local gastronomy is the consumption of fish such as sea bream or mullet and prawns from the Mar Menor. Among the desserts, a great variety of fruit is consumed, the deer cake and the sky bacon.

How to get to?

From Murcia 35 min (51.2 km) via A-30 and RM-19

35 min (51.2 km) via A-30 and RM-19 From Madrid 4 hr 33 min (458 km) via AP-36 and A-30

Main information

Area: 20 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 37°44′37″N 0°50′59″W

Population: 16 600

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide