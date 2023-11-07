Malniu lake

This tour has all the conditions to be considered as an ideal outing for the whole family. To get there, take the road to Puigcerdà (Catalonia, Spain, Pyrenees) and from the exit of Ger, take the road that climbs to the village Meranges. Worth to leave a car and walk the streets of this small town with its stone houses, a cheese factory, a good restaurant and a hotel and a “Museu de l’esclop”.

To continue you should take the same road to the shelter (refugi) Malniu (about 10 kms). Half is asphalt and half is ground.

Finally, you will arrive at the shelter Malniu having a lodging service, food and bar. Accommodation (half-board): EUR 33 adult, EUR 25 child.

Kilian Jornet, who is known as a “heaven rider”, a professional mountaineer and athlete, a long distance runner who made history thanks to the fastest ascent and descent of the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Denali, and Everest, spent his childhood here.

Here you should find signs and climb up to the lake.

In 20-30 minutes you are in place.

Photo: Irina Rybalchenko