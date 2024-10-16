The Ruiz Giméneza roundabout or San Bernardo roundabout is a square in the Chamberí district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain.

The streets of San Bernardo (which connects the roundabout with Quevedo), Alberto Aguilera (former Areneros roundabout, which goes down to Princesa) and Carranza (the other section of the northern roundabout, which reaches the Bilbao roundabout) converge there.

It has its origin in the space occupied by the Puerta de Fuencarral, at the meeting of San Hermenegildo street with the final section of Ancha de San Bernardo street, which gave rise to its first name and by which it is still popularly identified. In 1934 it was given the new name of Glorieta de Ruiz Giménez, in honor of the minister, mayor of Madrid and father of Joaquín Ruiz-Giménez. During the civil war it was called Plaza del 14 de abril.

The San Bernardo Station of the Madrid Metro is located within its perimeter.

