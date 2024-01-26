French farmers have blocked access to Andorra and plan to continue their protest until Sunday. Groups of farmers with tractors and trailers blocked road traffic this morning to protest against delays in state aid, agricultural subsidies, prices imposed on farmers by agribusiness and the introduction of new environmental regulations banning pesticides.

The RN-22 road in the direction of the Principality of Andorra is therefore completely blocked. As for vehicles wishing to go into France, farmers let them through during peak hours.

Signs of discontent began to appear last November, when residents of the Eastern Pyrenees noticed that the signs of some municipalities in the department were upside down. The same farmers were behind these actions. They wanted to denounce an agrarian policy that they felt was being carried out in the opposite direction.

The idea of returned panels came from the FDSEA du Lot and was then implemented almost everywhere in France.