Camariñas is a city and a municipality in the province of A Coruña in the autonomous community of Galicia in northwestern Spain.

Camariñas is a part of the resorts of Costa da Morte (Coast of Death) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Currently, bobbin lace (palilleiras), fishing, shellfish farming and tourism are its main source of wealth, although there is an important canning company, Industrias Cerdeimar.

Also in aquaculture, Camariñas is a world reference since one of the largest flatfish farms in the world is located in the area between Cabo Villano and Virxe do Monte, employing about 10 workers in its facilities. Another important activity is the processing of the famous “Camariñas” octopus.

Main attractions

Vilán lighthouse. The sinking of the English battleship HMS Serpent (1890) at Punta do Boi accelerated the construction of the current lighthouse and its passage to the first-class category – such as that of Fisterra. The catastrophe also led to it being the first electrified lighthouse in Spain (1896). Right across the street, you can still see the so-called “Old Lighthouse”.

This is one of the most characteristic lighthouses on the Costa da Morte. The natural enclave in which it sits is spectacular. In fact, Cabo Vilán was declared a Natural Site of National Interest in 1933.

Main beaches

Area da Vila Beach. Length: 250 meters. Width: 100 meters. Semi-urban, sand.

Area Longa / Area Grande Beach. Length: 270 meters. Width: 20 meters. Sand, rocks.

Arou Beach. Blue flag. Length: 130 meters. Width: 50 meters. Semi-urban, sand.

Ariño Beach. Length: 1160 meters. Width: 30 meters. Mountain, sand.

Camelle Beach. Length: 300 meters. Width: 105 meters. Urban, sand.

How to get to?

From A Coruña 1 hr 5 min (88.0 km) via AG-55

1 hr 5 min (88.0 km) via AG-55 From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 16 min (78.9 km) via AC-441

1 hr 16 min (78.9 km) via AC-441 From Madrid 6 hr 30 min (676 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 51 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°07′48″N 9°11′06″W

Population: 5209

Languages: Spanish, Galician

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide