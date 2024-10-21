Calabardina is a small district of the Spanish municipality of Águilas in the Region of Murcia, Spain. It has its origin in the fishing activity since Arab times. To this day, fishing has disappeared and with all associated facilities it has become a tourist town of particular renown for its funds for diving, its excellent beach, as well as the presence of Cabo Cope, within the declared Cabo Cope and Puntas de Calnegre Regional Park.

It’s a popular part of the Costa Calida of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

It has two beaches: Playa de Calabardina, Playa de La Cola.

How to get to?

By car:

From Murcia 1 hr 5 min (95.2 km) via A-7

53 min (76.1 km) via AP-7

53 min (76.1 km) via AP-7 From Aguilas 13 min (8.8 km) via RM-D14 and RM-D15

13 min (8.8 km) via RM-D14 and RM-D15 From Madrid 4 hr 55 min (489 km) via A-3 and A-30

GPS coordinates: 37°25′00″N 1°30′00″W

