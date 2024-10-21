Águilas is a municipality and seaport of southeastern Spain, in the region of Murcia. It is situated at the southern end of Murcia’s Mediterranean coastline near the border with the province of Almeria (Andalusia).

It’s a popular part of the Costa Cálida of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Águilas is known for its beaches and carnival, declared a festival of International Tourist Interest in 2015.

Águilas is a homonymous maritime district that belongs to the maritime province of Cartagena. The district extends from the beach of the Taráis to the one of Puntas de Calnegre.

In Águilas there are three seaports. Two of them have a recreational-sporting nature: the Águilas Marina and the Juan Montiel Marina, recently built. In addition to the commercial-fishing port. Currently the commercial use is null, becoming a sports-fishing port located at the foot of the Castle of San Juan de las Águilas and with the Punta Negra lighthouse.

Tourism and main attractions

Águilas Town Hall, neo-Mudejar style.

Church of San José, 19th century.

Castle of San Juan de las Águilas, designed by Sebastián Feringán y Cortés in the 18th century.

Cope Tower. Built in the 16th century to protect the coast from frequent attacks by North African corsairs and Berber pirates. Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest.

Chuecos Castle. Of Muslim origin, located in the Barranco de los Asensios, in the Sierra de Almenara. Listed as a Site of Cultural Interest.

Tebar Castle.

Tower of the Doves.

Mill of the Salto de San Andrés.

Museums

Municipal Archaeological Museum of Águilas.

José Matrán Museum, inside the Francisco Rabal House of Culture and Library.

Águilas Carnival Museum.

Train museum.

Museum of aquiline football.

Interpretation Center of the Sea-Aquarium of Águilas.

Museum of the Roman Baths of Águilas.

Beaches

Playa de La Galera

Playa de Las Pulgas

Playa del Pozo de las Huertas

Playa del Pocico del Animal

Playa del Pozo

Playa de la Rambla Elena

Playa el Rafal

Playa del Charco

Playa del Sombrerico

Playa Cope

Playa Ensenada de la Fuente

Shopping

There is a weekly street market every Saturday near Calle Murcia.

Restaurants

There are no Michelin list restaurants in the city.

Transport and how to get to?

Águilas has the Águilas-El Labradorcico stop and Águilas station, which is the terminus for the Cercanías trains on the Murcia Cercanías line C-2.

It has a bus station located next to the Águilas railway station.

It has regular lines to Lorca, Murcia, Madrid, Mazarrón, Cartagena and Almeria. In addition, the municipality has several urban lines.

Airports

The closest airport is the Murcia Region International Airport. The ones in proximity are: Almería airport and Alicante – Elche airport.

By car:

From Murcia 1 hr 9 min (105 km) via AP-7 and A-7

1 hr 9 min (105 km) via AP-7 and A-7 From Cartagena 53 min (76.1 km) via AP-7

53 min (76.1 km) via AP-7 From Madrid 4 hr 58 min (505 km) via AP-36 and A-30

Main information

Area: 252 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 37°24′15″N 1°34′55″W

Population: 35 700

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

