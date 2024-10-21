Mazarrón is a city and municipality in Spain, belonging to the Region of Murcia, located in the natural region of Bajo Guadalentín comarca. It has an area of 318.7 km² and a population of 32,209 inhabitants (INE, 2019), that are distributed between the nucleus of Mazarrón, where approximately 12,000 inhabitants, and Puerto de Mazarrón with 10,000. distributed among its different districts. The urban center of Mazarrón is located 55 meters above sea level and is 72 km from the capital of the Region, Murcia.

It’s a popular part of the Costa Cálida of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Its current economy is based on agriculture, fishing, and mainly tourism. Mazarrón is one of the main tourist centers in the Region of Murcia, reaching more than 130,000 inhabitants in the summer thanks to its beaches.

Puerto de Mazarrón is the coastal strip of the municipality of Mazarrón.

Located six km from Mazarrón, specifically on the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea, in a coastal plain that ends up forming the Gulf of Mazarrón, which is limited by the Tiñoso and Cope capes. A Mediterranean climate, with high temperatures in summer and moderate during the rest of the year as well as its extensive line of beaches, small coves and cliffs make Puerto de Mazarrón one of the most important tourist enclaves in the Region of Murcia.

Its urban center in recent years has reached such dimensions (as a result of the construction of tourist residential complexes) that it exceeds that of Mazarrón in size and could be classified as its second urban nucleus that currently has approximately 11,000 inhabitants, number which is multiplied by ten in the summer season. It is located between 0 and 25 meters above sea level and is 70 km from the capital of the Region, Murcia.

Main attractions

15th-16th centuries. Depending on the Council of Lorca, the population nucleus “Casas de los Alums de Almazarrón” was organized, in which the Castillo de Los Vélez and the Casa Fuerte del Marqués de Villena were built.

16th century. The Church of San Andrés was built by order of the Marquis of Villena. From the original temple, the main nave is preserved, in which its beautiful Mudejar coffered ceiling stands out.

17th century. La Purismo convent church rises on the old hermitage dedicated to Our Lady of the Conception. The invocation of it is related to a fact of great relevance for this municipality, the “Miracle of the Immaculate in Bolnuevo”.

16th-18th centuries. At the foot of the Los Vélez Castle hill stands the Church of San Antonio de Padua, a temple that was completed in the second half of the 16th century after being ordered to be built by the Marqués de Los Vélez guided by the purpose of giving spiritual assistance to the workers of the village dependent on him.

20th century. The Sacred Heart of Jesus de Mazarrón, located on the Mount of Santa Catalina, was the first to be built in the Region of Murcia, being blessed and inaugurated in May 1924. Destroyed during the Civil War (1936-1939), it was rebuilt in 1952 thanks to donations from the residents of Mazarrón, who raised the necessary 18,000 pesetas.

Beaches

Mojon Beach

La Raja beach

Black beach

Alamillo beach

Rihuete Beach Cataloged with blue flag.

Puerto Beach

Isla Beach.

Ermita Beach

Bahia Beach Cataloged with blue flag.

Playa de la Reya Cataloged with blue flag.

La Pava beach

Nares Beach Cataloged with blue flag.

Castellar Beach Cataloged with blue flag.

Las Moreras Beach

Bolnuevo Beach

Rincon Beach

Piedra Mala Beach

Cueva de Lobos Beach

Yellow Beach

Grúa Beach

Cala de Leño Beach

Barranco Ancho Beach

Hondón del Fondo Beach

Cabezo de Pelea Beach

Las Covaticas beach

Las Chapas Beach

Ballenato Beach

Percheles Beach

Las Minas Beach

Palomarico Beach

Parazuelos Beach

Shopping

Mazarrón and Puerto de Mazarrón have in their streets and squares a wide variety of shops where you can find everything from the most traditional products to most innovative trade with the latest trends.

There are traditional businesses and shopping areas; also market halls in Mazarrón and Puerto where the best season products can be found.

It should also be noted three weekly street markets that take place in the municipality on Thursday in the residential area Camposol, on Saturday in Mazarrón town and on Sunday in Puerto de Mazarrón. The schedules of these are from 8.30am to 2pm.

The Artisan Market organised by the Craftsmen’s Regional Union in collaboration with the Town Hall of Mazarrón, is celebrated on the 3rd Saturday of month in the Plaza de las Comunidades Autónomas (New Marina entrance), being the winter schedule from 10am to 2pm and the summer schedule from 10am to midnight, where you can find different crafts products as jewellery, beauty products, pottery, etc.

Mazarrón also has the commercial area “Mazarrón Park” where large surfaces of feeding, sports clothes, furniture, Pet-Store, etc. and a wide leisure area with terraces and children’s playground are located. At a close distance from Mazarrón you have important shopping malls in Murcia, Cartagena, Águilas or Lorca.

How to get to?

By car:

From Murcia 56 min (80.0 km) via A-7

56 min (80.0 km) via A-7 From Cartagena 40 min (46.3 km) via AP-7

40 min (46.3 km) via AP-7 From Madrid 4 hr 34 min (461 km) via A-3 and A-30

Main information

Area: 318 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 37°35′54″N 1°18′50″W

Population: 32 800

Language: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide