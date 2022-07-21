Barcelona’s beach was closed off after an unusual object police feared could be a Civil War explosive was found

Barcelona’s Somorrostro beach was closed off on Wednesday evening after an unusual object police feared could be a Civil War explosive was found.

The item, as was revealed on Thursday evening by Spain’s Guardia Civil after restricting access to the beach for hours, turned out to be a submerged pipe.

Beachgoers were not allowed on Somorrostro, located between Barceloneta and the Olympic port, for most of Thursday while the Spanish navy carried out works to analyze the item.

Finding objects from the Civil War, such as bombs, happens relatively often in Catalonia – in August 2019, an explosive device was found at Barcelona’s Sant Sebastià beach and was detonated one nautical mile offshore and at a depth of 45 meters.

The highly volatile artifact, which contained 70kg of TNT, was found by an off-duty Guardia Civil diver 25 meters off the shore and at a depth of 3 meters, which led to authorities evacuating beach-goers.

Barcelona is also home to over a thousand Civil War bomb shelters, some of which can be visited.