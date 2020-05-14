Andorra : the number of people registered for job hunting is the highest ever in the country

At the end of April, the total number of people registered as unemployed was 1,251, a figure that represents 797 more people than in April 2019.

Of the total number of people enrolled in the employment service, 444 were employees with fixed-term contracts which were expected to end regardless of the health crisis, and 305 were people who had been laid off.

Flexibility of the requirements for access to unemployment benefits: it will no longer require a 45 day wait to register to access the aid.

According to the Government of Andorra, the training programmes will be extended to facilitate access to different job categories.