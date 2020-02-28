After less snowfall than expected the FWT competition in Andorra has been postponed

After less snowfall than expected the Freeride World Tour competition in Andorra has been postponed to another day within the weather window which extends to 4th March.

The full FWT-2020 Calendar:

STOP 1: Hakuba, Japan

“The Winter Begins”

January 18-25, 2020

STOP 2: Kicking Horse Golden BC, Canada

“Time To Get Rowdy!”

February 6-12, 2020

STOP 3: Ordino Arcalís, Andorra

“Hold The Line”

February 28 – March 4, 2020

STOP 4: Fieberbrunn, Austria

“Crunch Time”

March 7-13, 2020

STOP 5: Verbier, Switzerland

“The Grand Finale”

March 28 – April 5, 2020

Each and every one of these venues is easily accessible to freeride fans and spectators.