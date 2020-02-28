After less snowfall than expected the FWT competition in Andorra has been postponed

After less snowfall than expected the Freeride World Tour competition in Andorra has been postponed to another day within the weather window which extends to 4th March.
The full FWT-2020 Calendar:
STOP 1: Hakuba, Japan
“The Winter Begins”
January 18-25, 2020
STOP 2: Kicking Horse Golden BC, Canada
“Time To Get Rowdy!”
February 6-12, 2020
STOP 3: Ordino Arcalís, Andorra
“Hold The Line”
February 28 – March 4, 2020
STOP 4: Fieberbrunn, Austria
“Crunch Time”
March 7-13, 2020
STOP 5: Verbier, Switzerland
“The Grand Finale”
March 28 – April 5, 2020
Each and every one of these venues is easily accessible to freeride fans and spectators.