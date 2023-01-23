60 Years of the Elysée Treaty: HRK and France Universités reaffirm their commitment to Franco-German cooperation

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Elysée Treaty, the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK) and France Universités reaffirm their commitment to Franco-German cooperation and their shared commitment to the values of Europe.

The long-standing cooperation between German and French universities and the close exchange between the Rectors’ Conferences has often provided important inputs in the European Higher Education and Research Area.

On 22 January 1963, Federal Chancellor Dr Konrad Adenauer and French President Charles de Gaulle signed the Elysée Treaty. The treaty sealed the partnership and cooperation between the two countries and thus went down in history as a milestone in Franco-German relations.

