Winter tires or snow chains in Occitania become mandatory from November 1st

In Occitania, twelve of the thirteen departments fall under this law – Haute-Garonne, Ariège, Foix, Aveyron, Hérault, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarbes, Pyrénées-Orientales, Tarn, Aude, Lot et Lozère.

The Law on the Modernization, Development and Protection of Mountain Areas makes the use of special equipment mandatory from 2021 in some mountainous areas during the winter period: from November 1 to March 31.

During this period, vehicles must be equipped with winter or 4-season tires (3PMSF approved) on all 4 wheels, or have a pair of chains. These new commitments will apply to cars, trucks, vans and buses.

“In 41 municipalities in France, drivers will now need four winter tires, which will amount to € 400 to € 500 investment per car from November 1,” commented Alain Naudi, Mayor of Orlu (Ariege), criticizing the decision.