Registered unemployment in Catalonia continues to fall

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees   /   ,

April saw 364,698 jobseekers registered with the social security system, a drop of 6,788 compared with March’s figures.

This is also 26.6% fewer than April 2021, when there were 497,185 people without work, meaning 132,487 new jobs have been created in Catalonia over the past year.

In April, 220,900 new employment contracts were signed in Catalonia, of which 107,811 have been permanent (49%).

In February, Spain’s Congress approved the new labor market regulation aiming to limit temporary contracts and increase fines for companies using them in a fraudulent way.

In the whole of Spain, 3,022,503 people are out of work, 86,260 fewer than in March.

The Louron valley ski resorts in Hautes-Pyrénées already geared towards summer

UN to study climate change, population loss, and energy challenges in southern Catalonia

Macron wins French presidential election: thousands protest against far-right

The Independent Bookstore Festival celebrates its 24th edition in France, Belgium and Switzerland

The European Union believes that drone parcel delivery could be a reality by 2035

Best places to celebrate 2022 Sant Jordi in Catalonia

Read more: Business and Economy ...