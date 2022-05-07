Registered unemployment in Catalonia continues to fall

April saw 364,698 jobseekers registered with the social security system, a drop of 6,788 compared with March’s figures.

This is also 26.6% fewer than April 2021, when there were 497,185 people without work, meaning 132,487 new jobs have been created in Catalonia over the past year.

In April, 220,900 new employment contracts were signed in Catalonia, of which 107,811 have been permanent (49%).

In February, Spain’s Congress approved the new labor market regulation aiming to limit temporary contracts and increase fines for companies using them in a fraudulent way.

In the whole of Spain, 3,022,503 people are out of work, 86,260 fewer than in March.