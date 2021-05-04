President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a four-step plan to easing Covid-related restrictions in France over the next two months

President Emmanuel Macron has revealed in more detail a four-step plan to easing Covid-related restrictions in France over the next two months.

Key dates set out by Mr Macron

May 3

The first date of the plan, which was already known, will mean the end of restrictions – and associated attestation forms – related to daytime travel beyond 10kms of your home in France. The curfew will remain in place though. Secondary pupils will also return to in-person classes.

The three following steps are dependent on how the Covid-19 situation develops.

May 19

The curfew will be pushed back to start at 21:00

Shops deemed non-essential (clothes shops, beauty salons etc) will reopen. The terraces of cafés, bars and restaurants will reopen with a maximum limit of six people per table.

Museums, cinemas and theatres will reopen with a limit on the number of people (yet to be defined).

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Sports halls or stadiums will reopen with a limit of 800 spectators for indoor events and 1,000 for outdoor events.

Indoor and outdoor sporting activities will be able to resume with certain health protocols in place.

June 9

The curfew will be pushed back to 23:00

Bars, cafés and restaurants will be able to reopen indoor spaces – maximum of six people per table.

Gyms and sports halls will be reopened and the range of outdoor contact sports and non-contact indoor sports allowed will be expanded.

The work-from-home rule will be relaxed.

Gatherings of no more than 1,000 people allowed.

5,000 people will be allowed at cultural or sporting events with a health pass.

Foreign tourists will be allowed to enter France with a health pass.

June 30

The curfew will end.

Limits on the number of people at events will be removed.

It will be possible to go to any event with more than 1,000 people in attendance with a health pass.

Nightclubs will remain closed.