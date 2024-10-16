Plaza Manuel Becerra is a square in the Salamanca district of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain.

It is crossed by Calle de Alcalá, which crosses it diagonally, Calle Francisco Silvela to the north, Calle Doctor Esquerdo to the south, and Calle Don Ramón de la Cruz and Calle Doctor Gómez Ulla to the west and northeast, respectively.

Previously known as Plaza de la Alegría​ (and for a few years Plaza de Roma in a change at the suggestion of ABC’s correspondent in Rome Julián Cortés Cavanillas, later reverted),​ since 1905​ it has been named after the nineteenth-century mathematician and politician Manuel Becerra y Bermúdez, who died in Madrid in 1896.

Four neighborhoods of this district also converge on it, Lista, Goya, Fuente del Berro and La Guindalera. For more than a century it has been the meeting point for visitors to the Almudena Cemetery and the Civil Cemetery of Madrid, and for bullfighting enthusiasts due to its proximity to Las Ventas.

