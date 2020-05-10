Obese people are most at risk for SARS-CoV-2

A study by the Catalan Agency for Quality and Health Assessment (l’Agència de Qualitat i Avaluació Sanitàries de Catalunya, AQuAS) shows that age, gender and concomitant diseases are the main factors associated with hospitalization or death of patients with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

One of the factors is age: the probability of hospitalization in people over 65 is three times higher than in people between the ages of 15 and 44.

A high incidence rate with a probability of hospitalization is almost five times higher in the presence of some diseases. Specific pathologies with the highest risk include obesity (27%), lung disease (18%), heart failure (20%) and mental disorders (11%).

Particularly vulnerable groups include persons with intellectual disabilities.

The incidence among men is higher than in women.

The study also examined the main factors associated with fatal outcomes. From the age of 65, mortality increases significantly.

Complications most often occur in patients with chronic renal failure (30%), heart failure (26%) and diabetes (18%).