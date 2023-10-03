NOT HER is Elena Bellantoni’s new project specially dreamed up for the Dior spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear show

  Culture, News, News of Pyrenees, Society   /   

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s lines, dreamed up this spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection starting from a reflection on the meaning of the present.

A monumental video installation with LED screens, nearly 7 meters high, created from a series of digital photographic collages. Drawn from archives collected by the Italian artist since 2015, this unique artwork, an engaged pop manifesto, includes over 300 images of sexist advertising.

Playing with various shades of white and black, from the brightest to the darkest, Dior’s spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear looks dare all the opposites: elegance, purity and tears. Fabric, “…the sole vehicle of our dreams” as the founding-couturier referred to it, becomes a tool imbued with magic that combines destruction and reinvention. Jackets, skirts and pants are delicately frayed, while knits are graphically unravelled. Hypnotic prints – depicting the Eiffel Tower, the iconic Plan de Paris and a revisited herbarium – are tinged with mystery thanks to radiographic printing and dye effects. The Abandon silhouette, created for the autumn-winter 1948 haute couture line, is metamorphosed through shirts worn asymmetrically. Architectural cuts never stand still, but poetically dance on the ever-freer body. Fringes and pleats voluptuously complete a slightly rebellious, powerfully feminine, irresistibly Dior allure.

Occident, the brand that will unify the traditional companies of GCO (Grupo Catalana Occidente), offers insurance for tourist homes

Ana Botín announces €400m Santander Bank investment in education, employability and entrepreneurship by 2026

The second Model Barcelona Architectures Festival attracts over 20,000 visitors

The UCLM holds a conference for analysing the legal ramifications of the Shakira and Piqué case from a song she made with Bizarrap

BIODIVMED 2023 mission: environmental DNA for a mapping of the Mediterranean marine biodiversity

NOVATREAT project team develops a novel compound to reverse pre-diabetes

Read more: Culture ...