Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s lines, dreamed up this spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection starting from a reflection on the meaning of the present.

A monumental video installation with LED screens, nearly 7 meters high, created from a series of digital photographic collages. Drawn from archives collected by the Italian artist since 2015, this unique artwork, an engaged pop manifesto, includes over 300 images of sexist advertising.

Playing with various shades of white and black, from the brightest to the darkest, Dior’s spring-summer 2024 ready-to-wear looks dare all the opposites: elegance, purity and tears. Fabric, “…the sole vehicle of our dreams” as the founding-couturier referred to it, becomes a tool imbued with magic that combines destruction and reinvention. Jackets, skirts and pants are delicately frayed, while knits are graphically unravelled. Hypnotic prints – depicting the Eiffel Tower, the iconic Plan de Paris and a revisited herbarium – are tinged with mystery thanks to radiographic printing and dye effects. The Abandon silhouette, created for the autumn-winter 1948 haute couture line, is metamorphosed through shirts worn asymmetrically. Architectural cuts never stand still, but poetically dance on the ever-freer body. Fringes and pleats voluptuously complete a slightly rebellious, powerfully feminine, irresistibly Dior allure.