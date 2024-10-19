The Monastery of San Salvador de Ferreira – the only female monastery in the Ribeira Sacra that maintains a religious life, also known as the Bernardas Monastery. Located in Ferreira (Ferreira de Pantón), the province of Lugo, Galicia, Spain.

It was founded in the 10th century as a double monastery and remained so until the 12th century when this type of monasteries were abolished. In 1175 it was annexed to Cistercians and a new stage of spiritual and economic renewal began.

The monastery preserves the Romanesque church from the 12th century. It is one of the most interesting examples of Romanesque art in the Ribeira Sacra. It has a semicircular head with interesting iconography.

The nave is rectangular. It is covered with a 16th century Mudejar coffered ceiling. In the 18th century, a chapel dedicated to San Roque was annexed to the south wall.

How to get to?

From Lugo 1 hr 5 min (76.8 km) via CG-2.2

From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 34 min (136 km) via Autoestrada Central Galega/Autovía Lalín-Santiago/AP-53

1 hr 34 min (136 km) via Autoestrada Central Galega/Autovía Lalín-Santiago/AP-53 From Madrid 5 hr 11 min (535 km) via A-6 and A-52

Address: Rúa Ourense, 27430 Ferreira de Pantón, Lugo, Spain

