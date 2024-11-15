Indiano Archive Foundation (Fundación Archivo de Indianos-Museo de la Emigración), was established on May 22, 1987, classified as a charitable cultural promotion foundation. It was promoted by the Principality of Asturias and other institutions. It is located in the town of Colombres (Asturias) in Spain, in the so-called “Quinta Guadalupe”, built in 1906 by the immigrant to Mexico Iñigo Noriega Laso.

The purpose of the Foundation is the recovery, management and study of all kinds of documentation related to Asturian and Spanish emigration to America, produced throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, the formation of a museum as a tribute and permanent recognition to the emigration, as well as converting the “Quinta Guadalupe” into a social and cultural meeting place between Spaniards, Asturians and emigrants and their descendants.

Working hours

Winter: September 1 to June 30. Closed Monday. Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Summer: July 1 to August 31. Closed Monday. Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Consultations, archives and library: Wednesday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

* Closed on January 1 and 6, December 25, afternoons of December 24 and 31.

How to get to?

Address: Pl. Manuel Ibáñez y Posada, s/n, 33590 Colombres, Asturias, Spain

From Oviedo 1 hr 19 min (124 km) via A-64 and A-8

1 hr 13 min (123 km) via A-64 and A-8 From Madrid 4 hr 26 min (475 km) via A-67

