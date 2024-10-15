The Metropolis is a building in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, in an eclectic style inspired by France, located at the confluence of Calle de Alcalá and Gran Vía (Centro District).

The works did not begin until June 1907 due to legal problems, since some residents and businesses housed in the buildings that were to be demolished filed a lawsuit that was not resolved until that year. The works lasted three years.

It was awarded by competition and designed by the French architects Jules and Raymond Février for the insurance company La Unión y el Fénix (Fénix Directo). The final work was carried out by the Spaniard Luis Esteve Fernández-Caballero, who finished it in 1910. It was inaugurated on January 21, 1911.

Reinforced concrete was used in exterior pillars, floors and dome. This allowed him to make a building without columns or pillars inside, which allowed him to freely partition it, and to have large rooms and premises, as well as to open large openings on the outside. The new material also provided greater resistance to fire, which was another attraction for the company that owned it, which had fire insurance as one of the bases of its business.

It was built on the land freed up during the construction of Gran Vía Street, when the popularly known as “Casa del Ataúd” was demolished, so called because of the narrowness of the plot where it was located, between Alcalá and Caballero de Gracia streets.

It is currently owned by Metrópolis Seguros.

Architecture

Jules and Raymond Février gave the building a French, Beaux-Arts style, which was quite unusual at the time.

The ground level is topped by ornate colonnaded upper floors. The columns support 4 statues representing Mining, Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, made by Saint Marceaux and L. Lambert. At the foot of the dome you’ll find a statue sculpted by D. Mariano Benlliure.

The rounded cupola is covered with 30000 leaves of 24 carat gold.

