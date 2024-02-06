Dozens of tractors take part in a slow march along the N-145 motorway to demand acceptable conditions for the agricultural industry

  News, News of Pyrenees, Society

Photo: Radio la Seu

Farmersfrom Alt-Urgell and Cerdanya, with more than 70 tractors and about twenty vans, began a slow march along the N-145 road on Tuesday morning to draw attention to problems in the agricultural sector.

One of the major complaints voiced by the protesters is excessive bureaucracy, financial crisis, and environmental problems.

The call exceeded the initial expectations of the organisers, who had planned to gather around sixty tractors.

In addition to the Alt-Pyrénées and Aran regions, mobilisations were also announced in Sort and Vilaller.

