Farmersfrom Alt-Urgell and Cerdanya, with more than 70 tractors and about twenty vans, began a slow march along the N-145 road on Tuesday morning to draw attention to problems in the agricultural sector.

One of the major complaints voiced by the protesters is excessive bureaucracy, financial crisis, and environmental problems.

The call exceeded the initial expectations of the organisers, who had planned to gather around sixty tractors.

In addition to the Alt-Pyrénées and Aran regions, mobilisations were also announced in Sort and Vilaller.