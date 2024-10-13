Salitre Street is a public street in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, located in the Embajadores neighborhood, Centro district, which crossing the Lavapiés neighborhood, descends in a north-south direction from Santa Isabel Street to Valencia Street at its confluence with Sombrerería Street.

It owes its name to the Royal Saltpeter Factory of Madrid, opened in 1785.

History

In the mid-17th century, although not fully urbanized, the street that descended from Santa Isabel to Postigo de Valencia, a appears labeled as Calle de San Bernardo in the Texeira map of 1656; although in the Espinosa map of 1769 it is nevertheless labeled as Calle de San Bernabé.

It was popularly known however as “Calle del Salitre”, a name that the Madrid municipal council made official on January 11, 1835.

There was still a period, already in the 20th century, when its name changed to Calle de Baltasar Bachero, c a name that it kept between 1929 and 1967, the year in which it recovered the name Calle del Salitre.

