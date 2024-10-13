The Calle del Espíritu Santo, formerly Calle de la Cruz del Espíritu Santo, is a public street in the Universidad neighbourhood, Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, belonging to the Centro district. It runs from Corredera Alta de San Pablo to Calle de San Bernardo.

History

On the map of Texeira it appears as “Calle de la Cruz del Espíritu Santo”.​ Legend attributes its name to the fact that in the time of Philip III of Spain, families of Moriscos who were considered to have a ‘dubious’ life lived in slums. And the legendary and fabulous story says that one day, the third day of Easter, a lightning bolt struck the houses, without rain or a storm, reducing the houses and their inhabitants to ashes.

In memory of that event, a stone cross was placed with a dove in its center, representing the Holy Spirit, which, apparently, was preserved until 1820. Perhaps it is worth explaining that it was not a monument of piety, but a celebration of supreme heavenly justice.

The street would take its name from this stone cross,​ a monument that, according to Antonio de Capmany, would have existed until 1820.

