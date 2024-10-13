Calle del Duque de Rivas (Madrid)

Calle del Duque de Rivas is a street located between Calle de la Concepción Jerónima and Calle de la Colegiata, in Madrid (Community of MadridSpain).

In 1895 it acquired its current name in memory of Ángel de Saavedra, Duke of Rivas who lived at number 1 of the street and, prior to the demolition of the Jerónimas convent, it was known as the Plaza de la Concepción Jerónima.

How to get to?

By Madrid Buses: lines 18 and 23 (bus stop: Plaza Mayor 912)

By Madrid Metro: line 1 (station: Tirso De Molina)

Coordinates: 40°24’48.8″N 3°42’23.0″W

