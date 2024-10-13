Serrano Street is a well-known street in the city of Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, considered one of the most expensive and exclusive streets in the Spanish capital, and the centre of the “Madrid Golden Mile”, the corresponding luxury area. Serrano is home to a large number of luxury brands, including Prada, Gucci, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent.

The street was created when the investor José de Salamanca y Mayol created the neighbourhood with his name in the mid-19th century: the Salamanca district. It begins at the Plaza de la Independencia, next to the Puerta de Alcalá and ends at the Plaza de la República de Ecuador, crossing the Salamanca and Chamartín districts.

It is named after the military man and politician Francisco Serrano Domínguez, a political figure of great importance during the Democratic Sexennium, who lived and died at number 14 on the street. Since 2023, Serrano has been the second highest-grossing shopping street in Spain, after Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona, ​​and the thirty-third in all of Europe.

Main attractions around

National Archaeological Museum .

. Plaza de Colón .

. Lázaro Galdiano Museum .

. ABC Serrano Building – shopping and leisure complex now called ABC Serrano Shopping Centre.

Casa del Marqués de Villora (1928-1929), at number 130, by architect Rafael Bergamín, one of the first examples of rationalist architecture in Spain.

San Francisco de Borja Church .

. Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas.

Embassy of Japan in Spain.

Headquarters of the Embassy of the United States in Spain.

Ilustre Colegio de Abogados de Madrid.

Madrid Metro stations: Colombia, Republic of Argentina, Serrano and Retiro.

