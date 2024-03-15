Alstom has been chosen by “Le Mans Métropole” to extend the existing Citadis trams of the city. The 34 32-metre-long Alstom trams, acquired successively in 2007, 2010 and 2013, will be extended to 44 metres, increasing passenger capacity by 85 passengers per tram.

After the complete assessment of a first tram, the project will also enable some systems to be modernised (CCTV, tachometric control unit) and new ones to be installed (lubrication and anti-drift systems).

Delivery of the first extended trams is scheduled in March 2026, with commercial service expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

With a length of 44 metres and a width of 2.40 m, the extended trams will have two additional double doors on each side, to make it easier for passengers to get on and off. They will have a total capacity of 296 passengers.

These trams are eco-designed, 92% recyclable and 99% reusable.