A new decree limits the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco to Andorrans and residents only.

Thus further reducing the lure of Andorra for foreign visitors.

The limit per person per day is one carton of cigarettes plus *1 litre bottle of alcohol over 22%, 1 litre bottle of alcohol under 22% and 2 bottles of wine or sparkling wine.

(*Note The Iberian Peninsular does not consider wine as alcohol so this refers to Spirits etc.)