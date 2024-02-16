TotalEnergies and Wenea announce today an agreement in view of building a leading player in electric mobility in Spain by developing a network of high-power charging hubs.

As a first step, TotalEnergies announces that it has acquired Nordian CPO, a subsidiary of Wenea group, which owns 200 charging sites from Wenea’s branded network. These 200 sites, supplied entirely with renewable electricity, are located along major highways and in urban and peri-urban areas in all 17 regions of Spain.

Moreover, TotalEnergies and Wenea are pursuing their discussion to establish a strategic partnership in view of pooling their expertise and skills in infrastructure, power distribution and mobility to build and invest together in high-power charging hubs.

Wenea has developed a leading EV Digital Platform, to attend the needs of customers, developing services and connecting its own charging infrastructure with other Charging Points Operators. Wenea Platform is in continuous evolution to attend millions of customers in many countries, offering a wide range of services over the EV charging experience. In a significant milestone, Wenea has successfully completed this transaction with the financial advisory support of Bank of America.