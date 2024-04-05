Telefónica Tech evolves its global Vulnerability Management service (included within its cybersecurity services brand ‘NextDefense‘) into a solution that manages the entire attack surface of companies to anticipate threats and prevent future attacks.

The new service, based on Tenable’s exposure management platform, identifies all exposed assets in organisations by covering risks associated with IT equipment, cloud, containers, web applications and identity platforms.

The ‘Tenable One Exposure Management Platform’ has the ability to translate asset data and vulnerabilities into contextual business insights and intelligence so that security managers can make informed decisions aimed at strengthening business resilience.

Telefónica Tech’s new evolved ‘NextDefense’ Vulnerability Management service is also supported by Telefónica Tech’s cybersecurity experts in its security operations centres (SOCs). These are responsible for supervising and validating the entire analysis process and will provide customers with detailed information on the relevant vulnerabilities and threats that really pose a risk to organisations.

Telefónica Tech is a platinum partner in the Tenable programme for its expertise and shared commitment to protecting organisations of all sizes through solutions designed to help understand, manage and reduce cyber risk. The American company has also recently awarded Telefónica Tech with the ‘MSSP EMEA partner of the year’ award for its “outstanding performance throughout the year” in the provision of these services.