A TotalEnergies is among the first organizations to deploy Copilot for Microsoft 365, Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence assistant, for its employees. After making Bing Chat Enterprise, a secure AI chat solution based on internal data, available to employees in August 2023, the Company is pursuing its digital transformation.

In September 2023, TotalEnergies launched a test phase with 300 employees, with positive results. TotalEnergies therefore decided to deploy Copilot for Microsoft 365 for its employees to accelerate its operational transformation. As benefits: an improved operational efficiency and greater user comfort.

TotalEnergies will also provide its teams with Microsoft Power Platform licences, a “low code-no code” application development service enabling them to create, on their own, digital applications that turn their ideas into reality. Employees will thus be able to design solutions connected to other TotalEnergies applications and databases, to solve their simple or complex day-to-day problems more quickly and efficiently.

At the same time, TotalEnergies is implementing a program to support and enhance the skills of its employees in order to help them use these new tools and get the most out of them. In 2024, every employee will receive training dedicated to the use of these new IA tools.

“In line with our pioneering spirit, TotalEnergies is committed to digital transformation and supports its employees so that they can make the most of it. The new technologies of generative artificial intelligence and of ‘low code no code’ will provide them with the simplification and autonomy they need to put their skills and creativity even further at the service of our company’s transition strategy,” said Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies.