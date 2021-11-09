The University of Barcelona obtains nearly 9 million euros to install the first high-field nuclear magnetic resonance in Spain

According to the provisional resolution of the last call of the Singular Scientific and Technological Infrastructures (ICTS), the University of Barcelona has received 8,922.959 million euros to bring the first high-field nuclear magnetic resonance in Spain. The grant, given by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, covers the 100% of the funding to get and install this equipment to be managed by the Scientific and Technological Centres (CCiTUB) and which will be part of a ICTS that provides service to the whole scientific community.

The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (RMN) is an essential technology in chemical, pharmaceutical and biomedicine research. “The UB is leader in these fields, and renewing the infrastructures with this new tool will enable us to maintain the leadership in Europe and worldwide”, notes the rector of the UB, Joan Guàrdia.

The equipment will be installed in the Barcelona Science Park in a specifically designed building for equipment with large magnetic fields. This technology, together with other already existing complementary techniques in the ICTS networks, “will allow the creation of the largest structural biology hub in southern Europe and will boost emerging fields of application such as the use of disordered proteins as therapeutic targets or drugs of biotechnological origins”, says Jordi Garcia, vice-rector for Research.