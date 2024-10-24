The Sichar reservoir (In Spanish Embalse de Sichar, in Valencian Embassament del Sitjar) is located in the municipality of Onda in the province of Castellón, Valencian Community, Spain.

It was built in 1960 on the Mijares river (in Valencian, riu de Millars) on an area of ​​317 hectares and with a capacity of 49.3 hm³.

The work was built using a concrete gravity dam with a height of 58 m and a length at the crest of 581 m. Its water evacuation system consists of four bottom spillways with a capacity of 60 m³/s. and another two in the upper part of the dam provided with gates with a capacity of 2800 m³/s.

It is mainly used to regulate irrigation, to control floods and to produce electricity. This dam belongs to the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation.

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide