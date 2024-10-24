Onda is a municipality and a town in the Valencian Community, Spain. It belongs to the province of Castellón, in the Plana Baixa region.

Main attractions

Church of the Assumption, a Baroque construction from the 18th century. Here you can find the “Altarpiece of Saint Anthony and Saint Barbara” (1558) by Vicente Juan Masip and the “Altarpiece of Souls” (early 16th century), attributed to the Master of Cabanyes. The original temple was built during the 14th century on the old main mosque. However, it burned down on December 18, 1467 and was completely destroyed.

Church of the Blood or Church of Santa Margarita. It was built by the Knights Templar in the second half of the 13th century. It is the first church built in Onda after the reconquest. It has a splayed Gothic portico with semicircular arches.

Hermitage of El Salvador. 18th century chapel dedicated to El Salvador, patron saint of Onda. The devotional ceramic panel on the façade, by the ceramist Ismael Mundina Gallén, stands out. It houses a hostel and a recreational area.

Hermitage of Santa Bárbara. Located on a hill in the foothills of Montí. It is a building with a single nave, four sections, with a small bell tower, located to the right of its entrance and a series of secondary rooms at the back.

Convent of Santa Catalina and Calvary. Only the Hermitage of Santa Catalina and the Chapel of Calvary remain standing, which is located to the right of what was once the main door of the convent, added in the 18th century as a warehouse and used as a chapel in 1836.

The old town of Onda was declared a Historic-Artistic Site and a Site of Cultural Interest in 1967. Some of the highlights that visitors can find when strolling through its narrow streets and squares are:

Plaza del Almudín or Font de Dins. It was located next to the main entrance to Onda, the Portal de San Roque (now disappeared). The preserved porches correspond to the Gothic period (15th century). The current buildings are reconstructions of buildings from the 19th and 20th centuries. For a long time it was the main square of Onda. It served as a grain market from the 15th to the 19th century. It also housed the prison (located in the Clock Tower, from the mid-16th century), the Casa del Consell and the slaughterhouse.

Portal of San Pedro. A portal with a voussoired semicircular arch that was located on the north side of the wall surrounding Onda. On the inside there is a small open altar above the portal, dedicated to Saint Peter (Sant Pere).

Morería neighbourhood. After Onda was granted the Charter in 1248, all Muslims definitively abandoned the interior of the walled area of ​​Onda.

Onda Castle, also declared a Historic-Artistic Site and a Site of Cultural Interest in 1967. The original structure was built by the Muslims in the 10th century on an old Roman settlement. The primitive structure appears buried under different reconstructions carried out over the centuries. It became known for its great size, as the castle of the 300 towers, as it was said that it had as many towers as there are days in the year. For some years now it has been in the process of restoration. It currently houses a museum, which highlights the exhibition of Muslim plasterwork from a palatial house from the beginning of the 13th century.

Iberian fortification of El Torrelló. This archaeological site is located on a raised terrace bordered to the north by the Barranco del Torrelló and to the south by the Mijares River, both of which meet to the east, forming a kind of peninsula, easily accessible only from the west.

Museums

“Manolo Safont” Tile Museum.​ This is a museum dedicated to ceramics for architectural use, which houses more than 20,000 pieces ranging from Gothic tiles to the present day. The collections of ceramics from Onda workshops and industries from the 19th and 20th centuries are notable for the quality and quantity of the pieces. The museum also houses collections of machines, tools and documentary archives (drawings, catalogues, photographs, etc.) related to the manufacture, design and marketing of tiles.

“El Carmen” Natural Science Museum. The museum is located in the Convent of El Carmen and presents important collections from the plant, animal and mineral worlds: more than 3,000 animal species, more than 1,500 plants, 2,000 minerals, 500 fossils, and fifty anatomical and osteological pieces.

Castle Museum or local history museum.

How to get to?

From Valencia 58 min (71.1 km) via V-21 and A-7

58 min (71.1 km) via V-21 and A-7 From Madrid 4 hr 22 min (422 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 108,42 (municipality)

Coordinates: 39°57′45″N 0°15′50″W

Population: 25 547

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide