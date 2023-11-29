Sant Sadurní d’Arenys d’Empordà (cat. Sant Sadurní d’Arenys d’Empordà) is a religious building in the municipality of Garrigàs (Alt Empordà, Catalonia, Spain) included in the Inventory of the Architectural Heritage of Catalonia.

The building of the temple of Sant Sadurní is located on a hill 2.5 kilometers from Garrigàs. This church has a single nave with a semicircular apse and is the result of several constructive stages. The apse is covered with a quarter dome vault and the nave is covered by a pointed vault.

The work was started in the Romanesque period, in the 11th century and remodeling works were performed in the successive centuries: the pointed nave is from the 12th -13th centuries, the new crucifixion and the portal are from the 14th century.

During the 17th and 18th centuries the whole complex was integrated into the defenses of the castle. There are still remains of the ancient fortification in the walls of the church. The bell tower also dates from this period.

The temple was decorated in 1944 by a group of Empordà artists coordinated by the architect Pelai Martínez and as a tribute to the art critic José Francés, husband of Aurea de Sarrà who was the owner of the castle of Arenys d’Empordà.

Coordinates: 42° 09′ 58″ N, 2° 57′ 13″ E.

