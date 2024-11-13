The sanctuary of Our Lady of Arántzazu is a Catholic Marian sanctuary located in the Gipuzkoan municipality of Oñati in the Basque Community in Spain, where the Virgin of Arántzazu, patron saint of this province, is venerated, commemorating the legend of her appearance in 1468.

It is located at 750 meters above sea level, surrounded by mountains and vegetation. Since 1514 it is served by the Franciscan Order.

Its basilica, built in the 1950s, is an architectural, sculptural and artistic work of great relevance, in which eminent artists of international renown have worked.

In 1950 the works for the new basilica were started, and the building was inaugurated five years later.

Francisco Javier Sáenz de Oiza and Luis Laorga were the leading architects, and other artists also took part in the work:

Lucio Muñoz, the altarpiece

Jorge Oteiza Enbil, the sculptures of the Apostles

Eduardo Chillida Juantegui, the entrance gates

Nestor Basterretxea Arzadun, the paintings of the crypt

Xabier Álvarez de Eulate, the stained-glass windows

The Franciscan convent has been a center for Basque culture even under Franco’s repression.

The main festivity in Arantzazu is on September 9.

Working days

Wednesday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Thursday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Friday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Saturday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Sunday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Monday

9AM–7PM

9AM–7PM Tuesday

9AM–7PM

How to get to?

By car:

From San Sebastian 1 hr 8 min (84.2 km) via AP-8

1 hr 8 min (84.2 km) via AP-8 From Vitoria 50 min (53.0 km) via AP-1

50 min (53.0 km) via AP-1 From Bilbao 1 hr 2 min (73.8 km) via N-636

1 hr 2 min (73.8 km) via N-636 From Madrid 4 hr 17 min (409 km) via A-1 and AP-1

