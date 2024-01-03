Repsol has started producing electricity at Sigma, its first renewable project in Andalusia. Located in Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), it is made up of five solar plants with a total installed capacity of 204 MW.

With an investment of close to 150 million euros, the Arco 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 make up the Sigma project. The completion in the coming weeks of the commissioning phase of the five plants, which are already connected to the grid, will enable the production of 430 GWh of renewable energy per year, enough to supply 43,000 homes. This renewable power will avoid the emission of a total of 191,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The project has led to the creation of more than 500 direct jobs during the construction phase and was declared a business investment of strategic interest by the Regional Government of Andalusia. With this declaration, the Andalusian Government considers Sigma a relevant project for its future contribution to territorial cohesion and the socioeconomic development of the municipalities in which it is located, also valuing the sustainable and innovative nature of the proposal, which is in line with the sustainable development objectives set by European, state and autonomous community.

Sigma is the third solar photovoltaic project that Repsol has brought into operation in Spain after Valdesolar (264 MW) in the Extremadura municipality of Valdecaballeros (Badajoz) and Kappa (126.6 MW) in Manzanares (Ciudad Real). Repsol has a total of 2,041 MW of wind, solar and hydroelectric power installed in the country.

These facilities bring Repsol closer to its strategic goal of having 6 GW of installed capacity by 2025. The company already has projects underway in the United States, Chile, Portugal and Italy. Repsol will select from its total asset portfolio of nearly 60 GW those it will develop over the next decade.