Antibes Land Park is an amusement park in Antibes city in the Alpes-Maritimes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, France, between Cannes and Nice.

It’s a popular tourist stop on the French Riviera of the Mediterranean resorts of France.

Opened in 1981, this seasonal park features thrill rides, themed attractions & carnival-style games.

Marineland. Marine park with dolphin shows, shark tank & penguins, plus separate water park, golf & zoo nearby.

Adventure Golf. Small mini-golf course at Marineland, with large, whimsical sculptures & a picnic area.

Opening times:

July – August

Every day from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am

Sunday from 4:00 pm to 1:30 am

September

1st – 2nd – 3rd – 4th – 11th – 18th : from 8:00 pm to 0:30 am

Saturdays 5th – 12th – 19th : from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am

Sundays 6th – 13th – 20th : from 4:00 pm to 1:30 am

Address: 301 Rte de Biot, 06600 Antibes, France

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 8 hr 55 min (920 km) via A6 and A7

From Marseille: 2 hr (186 km) via A8

From Nice: 34 min (20.8 km) via Voie Pierre Mathis/Voie Rapide and A8

From Toulouse: 5 hr 36 min (549 km) via A9 and A8

From Monaco: 46 min (41.8 km) via A8

From Andorra: 7 hr 9 min (639 km) via A8

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide