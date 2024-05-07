Antibes Land Park is an amusement park in Antibes city in the Alpes-Maritimes department in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region, France, between Cannes and Nice.
It’s a popular tourist stop on the French Riviera of the Mediterranean resorts of France.
Opened in 1981, this seasonal park features thrill rides, themed attractions & carnival-style games.
Marineland. Marine park with dolphin shows, shark tank & penguins, plus separate water park, golf & zoo nearby.
Adventure Golf. Small mini-golf course at Marineland, with large, whimsical sculptures & a picnic area.
Opening times:
July – August
Every day from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am
Sunday from 4:00 pm to 1:30 am
September
1st – 2nd – 3rd – 4th – 11th – 18th : from 8:00 pm to 0:30 am
Saturdays 5th – 12th – 19th : from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am
Sundays 6th – 13th – 20th : from 4:00 pm to 1:30 am
Address: 301 Rte de Biot, 06600 Antibes, France
Shortest distances by car
From Paris: 8 hr 55 min (920 km) via A6 and A7
From Marseille: 2 hr (186 km) via A8
From Nice: 34 min (20.8 km) via Voie Pierre Mathis/Voie Rapide and A8
From Toulouse: 5 hr 36 min (549 km) via A9 and A8
From Monaco: 46 min (41.8 km) via A8
From Andorra: 7 hr 9 min (639 km) via A8
