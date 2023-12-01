Calella de Palafrugell. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

Calella de Palafrugell is a population entity in the municipality of Palafrugell (Girona, Catalonia, Spain). This fishing village located on a rocky coast, had 782 inhabitants in 2009, most of them older people who belong to old fishing families.

Calella de Palafrugell is one of the coastal districts of Palafrugell, located in the heart of the Costa Brava, a picturesque town that preserves the old charm of the towns in the area before the arrival of mass tourism and real estate speculation.

Watercolor by Joan Mañé.

Sagrada Família, designed by Antoni Gaudí. Ink and pencil drawing

Santa Maria de Montserrat Abbey. Ink and pencil drawing

Sanctuary of Mercy, Reus. Ink and pencil drawing

St. Peter’s Basilica. An Italian Renaissance church in Vatican. Ink and pencil drawing

Santa Maria Cathedral (la Seu d’Urgell). Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary. A Roman Catholic church and minor basilica in the Sanctuary of Fátima, Portugal. Ink and pencil drawing

