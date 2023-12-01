Calella de Palafrugell is a population entity in the municipality of Palafrugell (Girona, Catalonia, Spain). This fishing village located on a rocky coast, had 782 inhabitants in 2009, most of them older people who belong to old fishing families.

Calella de Palafrugell is one of the coastal districts of Palafrugell, located in the heart of the Costa Brava, a picturesque town that preserves the old charm of the towns in the area before the arrival of mass tourism and real estate speculation.

Watercolor by Joan Mañé.