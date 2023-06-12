Cherry pie – the traditional recipe with the addition of whole wheat flour (step-by-step with photos). Pies made according to this recipe are very tasty, fluffy and fragrant, and will especially appeal to fans that bake with whole wheat flour. Since it is quite difficult to work with, we added good-quality wheat flour. And as a fat component, we used high-quality pork lard. However, if you are used to making the dough for pies entirely of white flour and margarine, it won’t hurt.

Ingredients:

To prepare the dough for about 12 pies weighing 100g, you will need:

* 200g good-quality wheat flour

* 200g whole wheat flour

* 200ml sour milk or kefir

* 70g lard

* 1 chicken egg

* 8g dried yeast

* 2 tbsp sugar

* ½ tbsp salt

* 1 tbsp potato starch

For the filling, fresh or frozen cherries are used – about 700g. In order to prevent the cherries exuding too much liquid, (which when baking prevents the dough from rising) they need to be sprinkled with 1 tablespoon of potato starch.

Step-by-step technology of cooking pies with photos in all stages

Before you prepare the cherry pies, warm a little milk. The egg and lard should also be at room temperature.

If you use margarine, melt it in a pan until slightly warm. Once this condition is met, start preparing the dough.

1. Sift and mix both types of flour into one container. Add the yeast. Add salt and sugar to the dry mixture.

2. Mix the dry ingredients well.

3. In a small container, beat the egg. Add to it the softened lard or margarine.

4. Pour the milk into the egg mixture and whisk.

5. Pre-heat the oven on a low temperature.

6. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry mixture.

7. Start to stir the dough slowly. It will be very tough. That’s OK.

8. Slowly add the flour and continue stirring.

9. Stir first with a spoon, and then manually with your hands until the dough begins to come unstuck from the hands, form into a stable ball and becomes stretchy.

10. Return it to the same container and place in a warm oven. The temperature should be within 30.

11. When the dough has risen (the process takes about an hour), add the starch into the bowl with the cherries and mix thoroughly.

12. After about an hour, the dough should have risen to be at least twice as big as it was.

13. Press it and form a “sausage”.

14. Manually pinch off the portions you want to make. If you want to make large cakes, their weight must be about 60g each, in which case you will make 12 pieces.

15. Roll each part in your hands or on the table to make the surface perfectly smooth.

16. Manually roll one of the balls into a thin layer.

17. In the center put a full spoon of cherries and sprinkle with sugar (to taste).

18. Fold and squeeze the edges together.

19. If you like, use your fingers to sculpt the braid.

20. Make pies from all the pieces and place them far apart on a greased baking sheet.

21. Set the oven temperature to 40 and put in the sheet with the pies.

22. In 20-30 minutes. the cakes will noticeably increase in volume. It means it’s time to bake them. The baking temperature for an electric oven – 10 min at 150.

23. While the pies are baking, mix 2 tablespoons of strong black tea or regular drinking water with 1 tablespoon of sugar. It’s the icing to give the cakes a delicious appearance.

24. After 10 minutes, open the oven door and carefully spread the sweet icing over the tops of each pie.

25. Lower the baking temperature to 130, and leave the pies to cook until well browned for 5-7 minutes. After this time, remove them, take them off the baking sheet and cover with a clean towel.

Leave the finished cakes to cool down and after 1-2 hours they will be ready to eat with tea or milk.

Bon appetit!