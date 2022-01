The Bugatti type 41 Royale ‘Roadster Esders’ designed and styled in 1932 by Jean Bugatti, the very promising son of the great Ettore.

It wasn’t until 1932 that Bugatti sold the first Royale to the Parisian industrialist Armand Esders.

Engine: 12.8 litres 8-cylinder in line

Power: 260 HP – 1700 rpm

Max. speed: 160 km/h

Since Armand Esders only wanted to drive his vehicle during the day, the Roadster has no lights – giving it a more elegant look.

An automobile museum (Cité de l’Automobile) in Mulhouse