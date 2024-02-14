Barcelona will spend over seven million euros in subsidies for cooperation projects

The subsidy call is now open for NGOs and organisations promoting global justice and international cooperation projects. The call involves an overall budgetary item of 7,760,000 euros and the deadline for applications is 11 March 2024.

Of the budgetary item for subsidies for global justice and international cooperation projects, 5,440,000 euros corresponds to the budget for 2024 (annual projects and first annual payments for multi-year projects) and 2.32 million euros to the budget for 2025 (second annual payments for multi-year projects).

The call has ten project categories, grouped into three programmes: