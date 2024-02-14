Barcelona will spend over seven million euros in subsidies for cooperation projects

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees

Barcelona will spend over seven million euros in subsidies for cooperation projects

The subsidy call is now open for NGOs and organisations promoting global justice and international cooperation projects. The call involves an overall budgetary item of 7,760,000 euros and the deadline for applications is 11 March 2024.

Of the budgetary item for subsidies for global justice and international cooperation projects, 5,440,000 euros corresponds to the budget for 2024 (annual projects and first annual payments for multi-year projects) and 2.32 million euros to the budget for 2025 (second annual payments for multi-year projects).

The call has ten project categories, grouped into three programmes:

  • Cooperation for Global Justice (3.23 million)
  • Cooperation for Global Justice in Specific Cities (2.08 million), aimed at boosting local governments in partner cities and rolling out municipal policies
  • Education for Global Justice (2.45 million)

TotalEnergies and Wenea aim at building together a Leading Player in Electric Mobility

Dozens of tractors take part in a slow march along the N-145 motorway to demand acceptable conditions for the agricultural industry

The younger Spanish athletes shine at the Bormio Youth World Cup

French farmers have blocked access to Andorra

The FWT has canceled the competition in the Pyrenees

Remi Bonnet and Emily Harrop triumph in Andorra

Read more: Business and Economy ...