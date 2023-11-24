Aston Martin DBS Volante: green cabriolet in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain)

The convertible version of the DBS called the DBS Volante was unveiled at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March 2009, followed by the 2009 Concours d’Elegance.

The DBS Volante includes a motorized retractable fabric roof controlled by a button in the centre console and can fold into the compartment located behind the seats in 14 seconds after the press of the button. The roof can be opened or closed while at speeds up to 48 km/h (30 mph). Apart from the roof, changes include a new wheel design available for both the coupé and volante versions and a 2+2 seating configuration also available for both versions. Other features include rear-mounted six-speed manual or optional six-speed ‘Touchtronic 2’ automatic gearbox, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound in-car entertainment system with 13 speakers. With a kerb weight of 1,810 kg (3,990 lb), the Volante is heavier than the coupe due to chassis stiffening modifications. The Volante accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 307 km/h (191 mph).

Deliveries of the DBS Volante began in the third quarter of 2009.