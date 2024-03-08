Red Facel Vega Facellia type F A Cabriolet.

In 1960 Facel entered the sports car market with the Facellia, a small car similar in size to the then popular Mercedes 190SL. Facellias were advertised in three body styles: cabriolet, 2+2 coupé and 4-seat coupé — all with the same mechanical parts and a 2,450 mm (96.5 in) wheelbase.

Facel S.A. was a French manufacturer of pressed steel automobile components, later complete automobiles of their own design.

This exhibit comes from The Salvador Claret Automobile Collection (Spain, Catalonia)