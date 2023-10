The Santa Maria Basilica (the Basílica de Santa Maria de Castelló d’Empúries) located in the municipality of Castelló d’Empúries in Girona ,Catalonia, Spain, has for centuries been regarded as the Empordà Cathedral, although papal authorities have never grant it this rank. The building is the second largest in the Costa Brava, after the Girona Cathedral. Ink and pencil drawing, 1999

