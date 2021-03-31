Aramon Formigal: ski resort in the Aragonese Pyrenees

Formigal, officially called Aramon Formigal, is a ski resort in the Aragonese Pyrenees in northeastern Spain, near the town of Sallent de Gallego, in the Tena Valley (province of Huesca). The nearest international airports are Zaragoza (Spain) and Lourdes (France).

Specifications

146 tracks, 180 km:

12 green slopes

35 blue runs

51 red trails

43 black runs

MAXIMUM LEVEL: 2250 m

MINIMUM LEVEL: 1445 m

Rates

Adult: € 49.50 / day (online / app purchase: € 41.80 / day)

Child: € 40.00 / day (online / app purchase: € 33.70 / day)

Additional entertainment

Brighten up the evening with moonlight: at nightfall, you can take a chair lift to an alpine restaurant, and after a delicious dinner in the heart of the slopes of the Pyrenees … descend an illuminated 2.5-kilometer slope on a classic wooden sleigh!

Don’t miss a unique experience under the stars of the Tena Valley …

How to get there?

From Madrid (466 km) along the A-2, direction Zaragoza-Huesca-Sabinanigo-Panticosa-Formigal;

From Barcelona (356 km): Take the A-2 towards Lleida-Huesca-Sabinanigo-Panticosa-Formigal.