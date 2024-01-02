Applus+ acquires Barlovento, Specialised in Wind Energy Technical Advisory Services

Applus+, a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the entire share capital of Barlovento Recursos Naturales S.L. (Barlovento), a leading wind energy technical advisory company.

Barlovento is a fast-growing company with more than 140 employees and over €13 million of annual revenue, the majority coming from Europe and Latin America. Its headquarters are in Spain.

With this acquisition, Applus+ considerably strengthens its portfolio to meet the rapidly growing demand for technical services to the expanding renewable energy market.

In the renewables industry, Applus+ has over 20 years of experience and is one of the leading companies in technical consultancy, testing, inspection and certification services in this field. Applus+ provides its services in the primary renewable technologies: onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic and concentrated solar power plants, batteries and storage solutions and green hydrogen.

