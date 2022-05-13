Airbus partners with MAGicALL to develop the electric motors of CityAirbus NextGen

Airbus has selected MAGicALL to supply the motors of the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft CityAirbus NextGen. Airbus’ eVTOL prototype will be equipped with a tailored version of the MAGiDRIVE, the newest generation of electric motors manufactured by MAGicALL.

The detailed customisation of CityAirbus NextGen’s electric propulsion system will enable the prototype to benefit from features that will match its unique design, making for increased performance and reliability. The lightweight brushless motors that will be integrated into CityAirbus NextGen are a product of innovative design and manufacturing: they incorporate the latest generation of MAGicALL’s magnetics and power electronics technology.

MAGicALL is a leading supplier of electric motors based in California. Founded in 2004, the company benefits from a proven expertise in custom magnetic and power electronic solutions for the aerospace industry. MAGicALL also contributed to the development of the motors that powered Airbus’ tilt-wing UAM technological demonstrator, Vahana.

Since 2014, Airbus has been exploring how electric propulsion can help drive the development of new kinds of aerial vehicles. In September 2021, the Company unveiled its fully electric eVTOL prototype, CityAirbus NextGen. Airbus is developing a UAM solution with eVTOLs not only to offer a new mobility service but also as an important step in its quest to reduce emissions in aviation across its product range.