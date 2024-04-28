Toss and turn in bed at midnight, but can’t sleep? Before you start taking pills, try natural sleeping pills. This is what my post is about today.

Milk has traditionally been used for this purpose, very often by grandmothers. A glass of warm milk with a drop of honey soothes not only our childhood memories but also due to the content of tryptophan. It is needed for the formation of melatonin – a hormone that soothes.

Some foods can improve the quality of sleep, others improve sleep. Products containing magnesium and potassium increase the concentration of melatonin.

Why not use some products to help with sleeping instead of pills?

1. Almond. This protein source is rich in magnesium which relaxes the muscles. It also contains proteins which help maintain blood sugar levels. Almonds contain riboflavin and L-carnitine, essential for the brain. It is easily digested, which contributes to a peaceful sleep. Other nuts work the same way. Choose nuts unroasted and unsalted.

2. Tea. The best choice of tea before bedtime is a herbal tea without caffeine. Mint, chamomile, tea from lemon balm or hops will work well. Even in the case of herbal teas, consult your doctor about their use. They may affect other medications being taken.

3. Cottage cheese supports and helps us to fall into a deep sleep. It contains a large amount of protein, vitamins and minerals.

4. Banana. You can use it instead of a sleeping tablet because it contains potassium and magnesium. Both of these minerals relax muscles. It also contains tryptophan. Drink a banana cocktail in the evening – a combination of milk and honey will be ideal for sleeping.

5. Oatmeal. It contains calcium, magnesium, silicon, potassium and phosphorus, that is, minerals that are very important for good sleep. Cook porridge with milk and add fruit instead of sugar.

6. Cherry. Contains melatonin, which aids with sleeping.

7. Gelatin. Ideal without sugar and dyes. It contains the amino acids proline and glycine, which not only benefit the health of the skin, hair and nails, but also accelerate wound healing, improve immunity and sleep quality.

8. Grape wine. As they contain melatonin it means that sleep is guaranteed. Even a small glass of wine will help you fall asleep, but be careful because alcohol can also work as a stimulant.

9. Peas. Contain vitamin B6, which stimulates the production of melatonin.

10. Eggs. If hunger comes before bedtime, ideally eat one hard-boiled egg. Eggs contain tryptophan. If you add an egg to a salad, it will be just the perfect light dinner and a ticket for a good night’s sleep.

How do YOU fight insomnia?